Bengaluru Rains: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru. In the 1-minute 40-second video clip, the man can be seen stuck in the middle of a waterlogged street after heavy rains lashed several parts of Karnataka. As the video moves further, the local security guards present there can be seen rushing to his aid as they help him to come to a place of safety. The incident took place near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Heavy Downpour Continues to Batter City, Residential Areas Flooded; Traffic Hit

#WATCH | Karnataka: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gFnZtzk6mu — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Bengaluru is battling severe waterlogging with heavy rain lashing the city, leading to flood-like situation in several areas. Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning. A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging. Also Read - Bengaluru IT Firms Lose ₹225 Crore As Workers Remain Stuck In Traffic For 5 Hours

This is the second time in a week that the Karnataka state capital is witnessing such severe waterlogging.

Many arterial roads were inundated while the basements of apartments were flooded after the rainfall last night. A traffic advisory urged residents to avoid going out of their homes except for emergency, and not to send children to school.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, and coastal parts of the state. A Yellow alert has been issued in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.