Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: MHA Transfers Probe To National Investigation Agency | Here’s What We Know So Far

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: MHA Transfers Probe To National Investigation Agency | Here’s What We Know So Far

New Delhi: A few days ago, there was an IED Blast in the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, injuring a few people. Investigation has been on and a lot of clues have been found, with respect to the person

Bengaluru Cafe Blast

New Delhi: A few days ago, there was an IED Blast in the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, injuring a few people. Investigation has been on and a lot of clues have been found, with respect to the person responsible for the blast. Initial investigations and CCTV footage showed that a man entered the cafe, with a bag, kept the bag in the cafe and then left; it has also been identified that he travelled in a public bus. As the investigation continues, the probe of this case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Here’s what we know so far…

Trending Now

Bengaluru Blast Probe Transferred To NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over Bengaluru’s The Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has re-registered the case and started an investigation. The case was handed over to the NIA last week following the visit of an NIA team to the blast site. Earlier, the Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

You may like to read

Blast In Rameshwaram Cafe – Latest Update

The blast took place at the cafe on March 1 in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured following an explosion that occurred during the busy lunch hour. Over half a dozen people got injured after a low-intensity blast took place in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru’s Brookfield area. The blast took place at 1 pm on March 1 and the police had also found a suspect in the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had assured that the suspect would be arrested soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.