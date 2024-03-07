Home

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: New Images Of Suspect Without Mask, Cap While On BMTC Bus

Fresh images of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru cafe blast have surfaced online. In these new photos, the suspect can be seen travelling on a bus without wearing a cap and mask.

Fresh images of Bengaluru cafe blast suspect has emerged. The photos, widely shared on social media, show the suspect travelling on a bus without wearing a cap and mask. This comes a day after Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that investigators probing the blast case have obtained a crucial lead. Reportedly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered the suspect’s baseball cap near a mosque close to the blast site. Additionally, it was noted that the suspect changed his clothes following the blast, indicating a deliberate effort to alter his appearance and avoid identification.

One of the pictures showed the suspect without a hat or a mask. Another photo showed the suspect on a bus with a mask and cap.

NIA Announces Reward

In a significant move, the NIA has announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for any information leading to the identification of the suspected bomber involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast on March 1. The investigation into the blast was recently transferred to the NIA, following which the agency has been actively seeking leads to apprehend the perpetrator.

Key Details Revealed

CCTV footage captured the suspect’s movements on the day of the blast, providing crucial insights into his actions. From his arrival at the bus stop to his exit from the cafe and subsequent escape, the timeline has offered valuable information about the suspect’s identity and behavior leading up to the explosion.

Appeal for Information

The NIA has appealed to the public for any information regarding the unidentified person seen in the images. The agency has assured confidentiality for informants coming forward with relevant details, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in solving such cases.

