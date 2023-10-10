Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall, Check Weather Prediction, Waterlogged Routes

Representative Photo (Image Courtesy_PTI)

New Delhi: Bengaluru is always in the news, more so recently, due to the ongoing Cauvery Dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Bengaluru Bandh with respect to that, the massive traffic jams, and now, because of the Bengaluru Weather. Karnataka’s capital city has been witnessing excessive rainfall since last evening and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for the coming days and has also issued a Yellow Alert in the city. The incessant rainfall has caused a lot of waterlogging, affecting several roads of the city and causing massive traffic jams also. Along with that, there is going to be a protest in the city with respect to the Cauvery Dispute, by the pro-Kannada Organisations. Take a look at the IMD Weather Forecast for Bengaluru, traffic routes affected due to the rains and waterlogging and the roads that may not be functional because of the protest against the Cauvery Dispute…

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

As mentioned earlier, Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the past evening and because of that, there has been a lot of traffic jams due to the waterlogging. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the city for Tuesday and according to them, until 8:30 PM on Monday, Bengaluru city had received 4 CM of rain and 5 CM of rain was received by HAL Airport.

Bengaluru Rains: IMD Weather Forecast

According to the IMD forecast, ‘Generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain and thundershowers, heavy at times very likely towards the evening and night’ for October 10, 11 and 12. Certain areas of the city are expected to receive around 7-8 CM of rainfall in the coming days and the reason for this rainfall is the trough extending from Rayalaseema region to Kanyakumari, passing through the state of Tamil Nadu. This is why, several parts of South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru will most likely experience heavy rainfall till October 12, 2023 after which the rains may reduce.

Bengaluru Traffic: Waterlogged Routes

Due to the excessive rainfall, there has been a lot of waterlogging in the Karnataka Capital and according to reports, the affected areas include Devarabeesanahalli and the Outer Ring Road, Salem Underbridge at Mahadevapura, Roopena Agrahara and Hosur Road, Railway Underpass, Sheshadripuram, Dhananjaya Palace Road, Vijayanagar, Nagarjuna Junction, Bannerghatta Road and the Anil Kumble Circle.

Bengaluru Protest: National Highway To Be Blocked Today

The Cauvery Dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been a point of discussion for the last month or so and several farmers’ unions and pro-Kannada organisations are protesting against the order of Karnataka giving water to Tamil Nadu. After the Bengaluru Bandh and the Karnataka Bandh, the pro-Kannada organisations will now be blocking the National Highway near Hoskote Toll in Bengaluru today, as part of their protest.

