Bengaluru To Sabarimala Bus Services To Begin From December 1; Check Fare, Timings

Special bus services to begin on December 1, 2023 especially for Sabarimala devotees. Check bus route, fare and timings.

Special Volvo Bus Services From Bengaluru to Sabarimala

New Delhi: If you are a resident of Bengaluru and wish to visit the sacred Sabarimala Temple, know that a special Volvo bus service will be started by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from December 1, 2023. The Sabarimala Sree Ayyappan Temple, devoted to deity named Ayyappan or Dharma Shasta who is believed to be the son of Shiva and Mohini, is situated in the village of Ranni-Perunad in the Ranni Taluk of the Pathanamthita district of Kerala. This famous temple is open for worship only for a limited period of time between November and mid-January. The Temple stays closed during the rest of the year except for the first five days of every Malayalam month and during Vishu (April). Read more to know the fare, timings and other details regarding these special bus services from Bengaluru to Sabarimala.

Special Bus Services From Bengaluru To Sabarimala

As mentioned earlier, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced special Volvo Bus Services from Bengaluru to Sabarimala, starting from Friday, December 1, 2023. The bus service is being started for the comfort and convenience of the devotees who are visiting the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Bengaluru-Sabarimala Bus Services: Fare, Timings

The bus services will start from December 1 and the fare for the same will be Rs 1,600. The bus is expected to start from Shanthinagar Bus Station at 1:50 PM and is expected to reach Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6:45 AM on the next day. Speaking of return, the bus will leave Nilakkal (Pampa-Sabarimala) at 6:00 PM and will reach Bengaluru at 10:00 AM.

Sabarimala Temple: Timings, How To Get There

The Sabarimala Temple is situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 m above sea level and is accessible only by foot from Pamba (4 km). Pilgrim season is from November to mid-January. Mandalapooja and Makaravilakku are the two main events of the pilgrim season. The nearest railway station to the pilgrimage site is the Chengannur Railway Station which is 53 KM away; there is Thiruvalla Railway Station also, that is 102 KM away.

