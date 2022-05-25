Bengaluru: In an unusual incident, the premises of a private school in Bengaluru and its surrounding streets were all painted in red, bold letters of ‘Sorry’. The incident reportedly happened in the Sunkadakatte area of the city and left local residents and school authorities in shock. Photos of the ‘Sorry’ graffitis painted all over the steps of the school’s entrance, and walls, of Shanthidhama School have also gone viral on social media.Also Read - Matanga Hills Trek: Mesmerising Views to Challenging Hike in Hampi’s Top Tourist Attraction - See Pics

A CCTV footage of two-persons painting the premises in red has been found and is being scanned. As per media reports, the duo was seen carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys. They then take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area.

Speaking about the incident, Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru said, "Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them."

A Bengaluru police team investigating the incident further said the school authorities suspected that it was the handiwork of some students who might be upset that their issues were not being addressed. However, no police complaint has been filed, police added. According to the police, the act constitutes an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

The Kamakshipalya police are on the lookout for the duo man who wrote ‘sorry’ on the stairs, walls and road. Initial probe revealed that the incident occurred between 11 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.