New Delhi: Around 31 students in two Bengaluru schools have tested COVID positive as the Karnataka Health Department urged educational institutions to take precautionary measures. 21 students of the New Standard English School studying in Class 6, and 10 students of MES School studying in Class 5 have tested positive for COVID. The cases came to light when the symptomatic students were subjected to COVID tests during vaccination.Also Read - Delhi Asks Authorities To Ramp-up Covid Measures Amid Spike in Cases | Deets Inside
COVID cases in Bengaluru schools | Top developments
- All schools and colleges in Bengaluru have been asked to initiate precautionary measures and maintain COVID protocols, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.
- The education institutions have been asked to conduct compulsory thermal scanning at the time of entry for teachers, students and staff.
- If symptoms are found, they must be isolated and subjected to the COVID test. The authorities have been asked to confirm whether the staff members have received two doses and a booster dose of vaccination.
- On Monday less than 500 Covid cases were detected in Bengaluru. There are 3,738 active cases in Bengaluru and only 28 persons are being treated in the hospitals. Among 28, 3 persons are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The rest are isolated and getting treated at their residences, as per the data provided by the Health Department.
- A total of 17,960 COVID tests were conducted till Tuesday evening. There are 19 containment zones in Mahadevapura, 4 in Yelahanka and 2 in Dasarahalli zones.