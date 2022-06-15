New Delhi: Around 31 students in two Bengaluru schools have tested COVID positive as the Karnataka Health Department urged educational institutions to take precautionary measures. 21 students of the New Standard English School studying in Class 6, and 10 students of MES School studying in Class 5 have tested positive for COVID. The cases came to light when the symptomatic students were subjected to COVID tests during vaccination.Also Read - Delhi Asks Authorities To Ramp-up Covid Measures Amid Spike in Cases | Deets Inside

COVID cases in Bengaluru schools | Top developments