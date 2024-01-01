Home

Bengaluru Police Shuts This Mall To Public Till January 15; Check Details

The Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru has been closed till January 15, 2024 and Section 144 has been imposed to restrict access at the mall.

New Delhi: Bengaluru is a metropolitan city and has a high population rate. If you are a resident of Bengaluru, there is an update for you. A popular mall in Bengaluru has been closed by Bengaluru Police after an order was issued on December 30, 2023. The mall which will remain closed, is the Phoenix Mall of Asia. The mall shut down on December 31, 2023 and will remain closed till January 15, 2024. The order came a day before New Year, on December 31. Read to know more..

