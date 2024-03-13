Home

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Bengal Girl’s Decomposed Naked Body Found In Rented Flat, Rape Suspected; ‘Dad’ Missing

A decomposed, naked body of a woman hailing from West Bengal was found in a room of a residential building owned in Chandapura, on the city’s southern outskirts on Monday morning. Police have also recovered drugs and a syringe from the room. Reportedly, the corpse was discovered in a fourth-floor flat at Head Master Layout around 2:30 pm. A strong pungent smell had drawn the landlord to the house. He checked into the flat and called the police.

While the woman’s identity remains a mystery, initial inquiries suggest that she was approximately 25 years old. Authorities suspect that she may have been a victim of sexual abuse before meeting her tragic end. It was noted that the woman was last seen in the company of a man in his 40s in the same room where her lifeless body was found. “We couldn’t determine if there were any injuries on the body as it was highly decomposed. The autopsy report is awaited,” stated a police officer.

As per TOI report, the building belongs to Sangeth Gupta, a software engineer, who resides on the ground floor of the same building with her husband and has rented out the other floors. Last December, a man identifying himself as Safan Kumar from Odisha rented a single-bedroom flat and an adjacent room on the fourth floor, paying Rs 9,800 as rent and an additional Rs 60,000 as advance.

After disappearing for a while, Safan reappeared on January 10, paid the rent, and informed the landlord that his wife would soon come and live with him. However, on February 28, the landlady found another man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s in the same room that Safan had rented. When questioned, Safan claimed they were a father-daughter duo known to him and would vacate the room in three days.

However, on March 10, the owners noticed a foul smell coming out of the room. Upon investigation, they found the woman’s highly decomposed body covered with a blanket. Mallikarjun Baldandi, SP, Bengaluru District, mentioned that a white powder-like substance, suspected to be a synthetic drug, and a syringe were found in the room.

The landlady stated that she had not collected any identity documents from Safan. Police have been unable to contact Safan or his acquaintance, as both their phones are switched off. A probe is on to locate the suspects.

According to a report in Deccen Herald, the man who had referred the tenants has also gone missing. Both men have also switched off their phones. Police are trying to trace them.

When the police arrived, the flat was in a squalid condition. The floor was strewn with cigarette butts, the dishes in the kitchen hadn’t been cleaned in ages and everything else was covered in dust. Neighbours said that the saw the tenants from only once or twice and nobody seemed to know when they came to the house and left.

