Bengaluru Shocker: Ex-employee Enters Tech Firm With Sword, Kills CEO, Managing Director

Police said Phanindra Subramanya, Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company died on the way to the hospital.

According to reports, the accused had a similar business and the now-murdered men were interfering in his business.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a year-old tech company in Bengaluru were killed on Tuesday by a former employee who barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Giving details, police said Phanindra Subramanya, Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, CEO of the Aeronics Internet Company died on the way to the hospital.

Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North East, Bengaluru, said the attacker, identified as Felix, is on the run. Notably, the accused had a similar business and the now-murdered men were interfering in his business.

