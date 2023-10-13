Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Shocker: Father Slits Daughter’s Throat Over Relationship With Boy From Another Caste

A 20-year-old girl was killed by her father in Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural district after he came to know that she was in a relationship with a boy from another caste.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has emerged from Bengaluru in which a man heinously killed his 20-year-old daughter after learning about her relationship with a boy from another caste, as confirmed by the police on Thursday. The City Police stated that Kavana, a college student hailing from Bidaluru village near Devanahalli, had been warned repeatedly by her father, Manjunath, to end her relationship with a boy from another caste. However, Kavana refused to comply.

Father Killed Daughter: Younger Sister’s Relationship

Notably, the deceased’s younger sister was also in a relationship with another boy. The father accused Kavana of being responsible for spoiling her younger sister and falling in love with a boy.

Father Killed Daughter: Heated Argument Escalated

On Wednesday night, both the father and daughter engaged in a heated argument over the matter, which escalated into a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, he grabbed a knife and slashed Kavana’s throat and stabbed her multiple times on her legs and hands.

Father Killed Daughter: The Arrest

After committing the crime, Manjunath turned himself in at the police station. Notably, his younger daughter had previously sought police assistance due to her father’s objections to her relationship. According to Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Purshotham, Manjunath may have committed the murder in response to “malicious gossip” about his family.

“During our investigation, we discovered that Kavana was in a relationship with a boy from another community. Even her younger sister was also in a relationship with a boy. Unfortunately, the people in the village have been engaging in malicious gossip about the victim’s family. This appears to have driven the accused to commit the murder,” the SP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

