Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Shops, Hotels To Remain Open Till 1 AM; Check Major Announcements By CM During Karnataka Budget 2024

Bengaluru Shops, Hotels To Remain Open Till 1 AM; Check Major Announcements By CM During Karnataka Budget 2024

The announcement follows a series of requests put forth by various trade bodies including the hoteliers association to allow businesses beyond midnight.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the State Budget 2024-25 in the Assembly, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru, the bustling capital city of Karnataka, is all set to witness a major change in its nightlife scene. In a major announcement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that shops and other business establishments in Bengaluru, along with ten other corporation areas, will be allowed to remain open till 1 am. The announcement follows a series of requests put forth by various trade bodies including the hoteliers association to allow businesses beyond midnight.

Trending Now

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced this during his budget speech on Friday, stating the extension of business hours will “further trade and commerce.”

You may like to read

Karnataka Budget 2024: key announcements

The Karnataka government increases the allocation for welfare programmes to Rs. 1,20,373.

1,20,373. Karnataka government earmarked Rs. 52,000 crore in the “hands of people during 2024-25” through five guarantees (Shakti, Gruhajyoti, Gruhalakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Annabhagya).

52,000 crore in the “hands of people during 2024-25” through five guarantees (Shakti, Gruhajyoti, Gruhalakshmi, Yuvanidhi and Annabhagya). Under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme – which provides Rs. 2,000 per month to women head of the family – Rs. 11,726 cr has been directly transferred to beneficiaries.

2,000 per month to women head of the family – 11,726 cr has been directly transferred to beneficiaries. Rs. 86,423 cr will be provided for women-oriented schemes in the 2024-25 fiscal

86,423 cr will be provided for women-oriented schemes in the 2024-25 fiscal According to the Karnataka CM, an average of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 55,000 is transferred to each family every year through ‘guarantee’ schemes.

50,000 to 55,000 is transferred to each family every year through ‘guarantee’ schemes. CM Siddaramaiah in his budget speech said that the tax slabs for Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer will be revised.

All services rendered by the Excise department will be digitised in Karnataka, said the CM.

The Karnataka government will be launching a new social security scheme Anna-Suvidha, a home delivery app for the free delivery of food grains (PDS) to the doorstep of senior citizens above 80 years.

The Congress-ruled Karnataka government has aimed to complete 3 lakh houses in 2024-25.

Processed and value-added millets will be made available at affordable prices under the new programme ‘Namma Millet in Karnataka.

Karnataka government said that 50 Morarji Desai Residential Schools will be started with a capacity of 50 students each. 100 Post-matric boys/girls hostels will be started, as well as 100 new Maulana Azad Schools will be opened. Pre-University colleges will be started in 25 schools.

The fee reimbursement scheme for students of the minority community who are pursuing B.Sc., Nursing/G.N.M Nursing courses in Government/Private Colleges will be restarted.

Karnataka government allocated Rs. 10 crore for women skarnataka elf-help groups.

10 crore for women skarnataka elf-help groups. The state government allocated Rs. 100 crore for the development of wakf properties.

100 crore for the development of wakf properties. Karnataka CM said Rs. 2 crore will be provided for the formulation of targeted schemes aimed at the financial empowerment of the Sikligar Community.

2 crore will be provided for the formulation of targeted schemes aimed at the financial empowerment of the Sikligar Community. A provision of Rs. 50 crore will be made for the development of major pilgrimage destinations for Jains.

50 crore will be made for the development of major pilgrimage destinations for Jains. A free training programme for CLAT, MAT, and Chartered Accountant Foundation course will be started for students belonging to Backward classes.

Karnataka government announced Rs. 400 cr for construction and purchase of equipment in medical colleges and Rs. 130 crore for construction of super-specialty hospitals.

400 cr for construction and purchase of equipment in medical colleges and 130 crore for construction of super-specialty hospitals. 50 women-run cafes with the name of Cafe Sanjeevini will be launched across the State during this year at a cost of Rs. 7.50 crore.

7.50 crore. The Platform-Based Gig Workers Fund and Welfare Fee Bill will be introduced in order to provide livelihood security to Platform-Based Gig Workers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.