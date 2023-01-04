Students Of Minority Girls Hostel Allege Harassment By Warden, Say “Forced To Clean Toilets”

Students of Bengaluru’s Backward Class and Minority Girls hostel in Rajarajeshwari Nagar have alleged that their hostel warden ill treated and harassed them.

Girls from Backward and Minority Hostel forced by warden to clean toilets.

Bengaluru: Students of Bengaluru’s Backward Class and Minority Girls hostel in Rajarajeshwari Nagar have alleged that their hostel warden ill treated and harassed them. The girls said they were made to clean toilets and forced to live without power supply. They approached Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy after seeking help from the taluk officials.

Shocked to hear of abuse, ill treatment, human rights violations of young female students at the Backward Classes hostel in RR Nagar. Girls came to me deeply distressed about disturbing incidents. Urge Min Kota Srinivas Poojary for strict action against the warden, Taluka Officer pic.twitter.com/X9IJt7KPHo — Sowmya | ಸೌಮ್ಯ (@Sowmyareddyr) January 2, 2023

“They talk in a vulgar way to us. The warden gets her husband and children to the hostel, letting them take a bath here and take food from here. If we raise our voice, they threaten to cancel our admission,” a student told CNN-News18. The girls alleged that they were forced to clean toilets with bare hands and also cook their own food. The warden also restricted the students from using the lift and cut off power supply when the students did so.

Following the complaint, Reddy took to Twitter to share the exploitation and treatment the students faced and wrote to social welfare minister of Karnataka to intervene and take necessary action against erring officials.

The girls further alleged that the warden demanded expensive gifts on their return to hostel from their vacation. They also said that they were denied soap kits which they were entitled to from the government. Reddy attacked the state government over the incident.