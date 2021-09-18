Bengaluru: The chilling details of a suspected suicide case have left the people of Karnataka’s Bengaluru in shock. Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide and left two young children behind to starve to death in the presence of their rotting bodies. However, a two-year-old girl managed to miraculously survive the horror and was rescued by police around four days later.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Another Student Kills Herself in Tamil Nadu Over Fear of Failure in Medical Entrance Test; 3rd Suicide in 4 Days

After a domestic tussle, H Shankar left the house five days ago in a fit of rage. He reportedly had an argument with his daughter who left her in-laws to stay with her family. Also Read - Woman, Raped Repeatedly by Father, Kills Her Baby Before Committing Suicide in Bihar's Gaya

When H Shankar came back he found four members of his family- wife, son, two daughters – hanging by ceiling fans. The deceased have been identified as Bharathi (51), Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31), and Madhusagar (25). Also Read - Delhi: Burari 'Horror House' That Saw Mass Suicide of 11 Members Finds New Tenants

His nine-month-old grandson died of starvation and he only found his two-year-old granddaughter alive.

“The incident came to light when owner of the house, Halegiri Shankar, came home after three-four days. He informed that nobody had been receiving his call in the last two-three days. Once he came home, he found the door locked,” Bengaluru West DCP Sanjeev Patil said.

On Friday, police were called and officials broke open the door of the house. Police found four members of the family hanging in different rooms, who suspectedly killed themselves due to a family dispute. Police found the nine-month-old baby boy dead on the bed, who according to preliminary investigation is said to have died of starvation.

“We found out that there were five bodies inside the house. A baby was found alive…. we don’t know the reason behind the deaths. We have rescued the child,” the Bengaluru West DCP said. He added that the “bodies had started decomposing by the time they were found”.

The officer informed that police rescued a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and sent her to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up.