Top Recommended Stories
40-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 19th Floor Of Apartment In Bengaluru
According to the police, the woman was suffering from depression.
Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman died after jumping from the 19th floor of her apartment in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Sunday in Purva Highland apartment, Talaghattapura. According to the police, the woman was suffering from depression.
Also Read:
“Deceased’s body is being taken to hospital. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” DCP South Bengaluru said.
The deceased has been identified as Charishma Singh, reported news agency ANI.
Further details awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.