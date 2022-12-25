40-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From 19th Floor Of Apartment In Bengaluru

According to the police, the woman was suffering from depression.

Woman and her twin babies die due to negligence of doctor, nurses in Karnataka ( Representative Image)

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman died after jumping from the 19th floor of her apartment in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Sunday in Purva Highland apartment, Talaghattapura. According to the police, the woman was suffering from depression.

“Deceased’s body is being taken to hospital. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” DCP South Bengaluru said.

The deceased has been identified as Charishma Singh, reported news agency ANI.

Further details awaited.