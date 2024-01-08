Home

Bengaluru Teacher Inappropriately Touched By Man On Metro, Case Registered

The woman teacher lodged a complaint and alleged that she was inappropriately touched by a man while travelling on the Bengaluru Metro.

Bengaluru: A serious case of harassment has been reported from Bengaluru, where a 23-year-old woman, traveling on the Namma Metro Train, has accused a man of sexually harassing her. The woman claimed that the man groped her while she was on the train, the police said. The woman is a teacher by profession in the Binnypete area. She lodged a complaint alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the man. She also mentioned in her complaint that the metro train was densely packed when the incident took place.

The incident took place when the man boarded the train at JP Nagar metro station. The 23-year-old promptly disembarked the metro train and informed the metro staff about the harassment.

