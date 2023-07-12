Home

Bengaluru To Become 1st In Country To Roll Out Chip-Enabled E-Passports By December; Here’s How To Apply For It

While e-passports will do the same work as a normal physical passport, they will come with a small electronic chip inside, somewhat similar to the driver's license.

Bengaluru: With the introduction of Passport Seva Programme (PSP) version 2.0, Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru is set to rollout the much-anticipated chip-enabled e-passport by November-December this year. With PSP 2.0, Bengaluru could yet again set to be the standard-bearer for an upgraded passport service and an advanced version of the travel document in the country.

As part of the rollout, two Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in the city are also set for major infrastructure and software upgrades, resulting in the application process being reduced by half from what now takes about four to five working days, according to a report in TOI.

The government announced the concept of e-passports last year but last month the external affairs minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed that e-passports will start rolling out by the end of this year. Jaishankar said that with e-passports, the government of India aims to improve “citizen experience and public delivery”.

What is an e-passport?

While e-passports will do the same work as a normal physical passport, they will come with a small electronic chip inside, somewhat similar to the driver’s license. The chip used inside the passport will store all crucial details of the passport holder. This information includes — name, date of birth, address, and other things.

How to Apply for an e-Passport?

Go to the Passport Seva website and click on “Register Now” or log in with your existing ID. Click on “Apply for Fresh Passport” or “Re-issue of Passport”. Provide all the details and hit “Submit”. Click on “Pay and Schedule Appointment” to make payment. Upon completing this process, print the receipt or show the acknowledgement SMS at PSK/POPSK/PO.

How Do Chip Based e-Passports Work?

An e-Passport works on the potential of the embedded rectangular antenna type electronic chip of 64-kilobyte storage.

Its inlay will comply with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards to work seamlessly across the world. It is designed in a way to prevent data access from any remote source. Presently, e-Passport is in use in around 120 countries worldwide.

Countries including Ireland, Zimbabwe, Malawai, India’s neighbours Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, among others have rolled out e-passports, states data issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

