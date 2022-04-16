Bengaluru: Due to an ongoing maintenance work in progress, Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, has been facing massive power outages recently. And, once again several parts of the city is set to face power outages this weekend, on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, due to certain upgradation and other maintenance works taken up by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). All areas in the east, south, north, and west zones will face power outages in the city.Also Read - India To Face More Power Outage As Coal Supplies Run Low | 10 Points

Check the Full list of areas where power cuts will happen over two days:

Saturday, April 16

In the North zone, areas such as Hesaraghatta main road, Kalyananagar, Ravindranagara, Jakkur main road, Bagalur main road, Anandnagar, SBM Colony, Kempapura, Vinayaka Layout 1st and 2nd stage, and Kaverinagara, between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

In the West zone of the city, areas including Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, BGS Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected from 10 am to about 5 pm.

In the South zone, areas including Swagath Theatre Main Road in Tilaknagar, 22nd main road of Jayanagar 4th T Block, and 36th cross of Jayanagar 4th Block will be affected on Saturday between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Other areas in the South zone under the HSR division including Vaddarapalya, Shankara Layout, Thalaghattapura, and Ramaiah City main road will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

In the East zone, affected areas will include MS Ramaiah North City, Bhattarahalli, Ayyappanagara, SR Layout, Nala Road and surroundings in Indiranagar, Parmeswari Temple, Kanakadasa Circle, KG Pura main road, Baba Lane and Udaynagar, between 10 am and 5 pm.

Sunday, April 17