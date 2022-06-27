Bengaluru: Bengaluru is likely to see scheduled power outages between Monday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 29. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has scheduled these outages owing to maintenance works, tree trimming, laying of cables etc.Also Read - Kempegowda's Bronze Statue To Be Unveiled At Bengaluru Airport Soon. Deets Inside

Here is a complete list of places which will face power cuts on Monday, June 27:

Areas in the South zone that are likely to be affected include: Koramangala Blocks 3, 4, 5 and 6, Sakra Hospital, Salarpuria Sattva on Outer Ring Road. These are likely to be affected between 11 am and 2 pm.

that are likely to be affected include: Koramangala Blocks 3, 4, 5 and 6, Sakra Hospital, Salarpuria Sattva on Outer Ring Road. These are likely to be affected In the East zone , Old Baiyappanahalli, Cookson Road, Davis Road, Richards Park Road, Oil Mill Road, Sadashiva Temple Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony, Hutchins Road, Wheeler Road, Banaswadi Railway Station Road, Lingarajapura, ITC Main Road, Jeevanahalli and Banaswadi main road and surroundings will be affected between 11 am and 5 pm.

, Old Baiyappanahalli, Cookson Road, Davis Road, Richards Park Road, Oil Mill Road, Sadashiva Temple Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony, Hutchins Road, Wheeler Road, Banaswadi Railway Station Road, Lingarajapura, ITC Main Road, Jeevanahalli and Banaswadi main road and surroundings will be affected In the West zone , areas including the BMTC bus depot and Shankarappa estate will be affected, between 10 am and 5 pm.

, areas including the BMTC bus depot and Shankarappa estate will be affected, In the North zone, ISRO Layout and New BEL Road will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

These places to get affected on Tuesday, June 28:

Areas under the East zone will be affected which include: HRBR Layout 2nd and 3rd block, Kamanahalli and surroundings, and Banaswadi. These areas will be affected between 11 am and 5 pm.

Here is a list of places to get affected on Wednesday, June 29: