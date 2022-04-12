Bengaluru: Lately, Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, has been facing massive power outages due to the ongoing maintenance work in progress. And once again on April 12 (Tuesday) and April 13 (Wednesday), various parts of Bengaluru city will witness power outages due to certain upgradation and other maintenance works taken up by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).Also Read - Inside Rupali Ganguly's Birthday Bash: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Casts, Anupamaa Actors, Shivangi Joshi And Others Attend Party- PICS

Check the Full list of areas where power cuts will happen over two days:

Tuesday, April 12

Parts of Bengaluru West zone including Hegganahalli Cross, Nanjarasappa Layout near Skyline BBMP Park, Sanakki Bayalu, Raman College Road, Vrushabhavati Nagar, Mallathalli Layout, East West College road, Dwarka Basa road, KLE College road, BDA area Block 1, VM Nagar and HVR Layout and Maruthi Nagar under the Rajarajeshwari division will be affected from 10.30 am to about 5.30 pm.

In the East zone, areas surrounding Ramamurthy Nagar, Jai Bhim Nagar (JBN) bus stop, KG Pura main road, Udaynagar and Kodihalli Main Road will be affected from about 10 am to 4.30 pm.

In the South zone, areas that are likely to face power cuts include Manipal County road, AECS Layout, Subhash Nagara, Neelandri Road, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, Tulasi Theatre road, St John’s hostel, Koramangala 2nd stage, Chikkaadugodi, Jai Bhim Nagara and JC Industrial Area.

In the North zone, CMTI, Sparsha Hospital, Hanuman Layout, Dwarakanagar, Pipe Line road, Doddabyalakere, Kempapura, Ludunagara, Silvepura, Raghavendradhama, Kumbarahalli, Huralichikkanahalli and Hesaraghatta from 10 am to about 5 pm.

Wednesday, April 13