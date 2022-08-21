Bengaluru: Parts of India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru will face power supply disruption on Sunday as well as Monday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) is advancing certain outstanding operations and maintenance work. The BESCOM has multiple large-scale projects that have been delayed due to the monsoon showers that left many uprooted trees and fallen electric poles, adding more tasks to the electricity department’s to-do list. The company is also known to work on more repair and maintenance projects during the weekend when the load on the grid is less busy. The power supply will most likely be affected between 10 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.Also Read - Over 58 Students Fall Sick After Eating Mid-day Meals in Karnataka, Admitted to Hospital

List of Areas to Face Power Cut on Sunday (August 21)

Garudamal, Air Force Hospital, Domlur, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Trinity Church, Vijaz Bank, Hotel Taj, Victoria Layout, Museum Road, Albert Street, King Street, Museum Cross Road, Lavelle Road, St. Mark Road, YG Palya, KSRP, ITC Hotel, Richmond Road, Vannerpet, Lifestyle, MG Road, Hayes Road, Convent Road, SL Apartment, Richmond Town, Najappa Circle, Stain Garden, Richmond Park, Longford Road, Bright Street, Foodworld Road, Johnson Market, BWSSB Water Supply, Longford Road, Ashokanagar, Shopper Stop, Markham Road, Brigade Road, College of Commerce, Richmond Circle, Whitla Mallya Road, Siddaiah Road, Wood Street, Castle Street, Neelasandra, Anepalya, BMRCL.

List of Areas to Face Power Cut on Monday (August 22)

RBI Layout, Kottanoor, J.P. Nagar 5th Stage, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nripatunga Nagar, Jambusaware Dinne, Chunchughatta, Brigade Millennium And Brigade Gardenia Apartments And Sub-central Surroundings, H.R. main road, Down Streams of NGR Layout, Vrishabhavati R/S: 66/11kV Chandra Layout MUSS, 6611kV Sir MV Layout, 6611kV Kengeri MUSS and Mysore Road Vicinity.