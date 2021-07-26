Bengaluru: Attention Bengaluru, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has informed that several areas in the city will face a power cut from July 26 to July 31 due to the installation of the new MEI switchgear of Bank-1 and Bank-2 at 66/11kv Austin Town Sub-Station. The Bengaluru electricity board said it will be replacing 15 old 11KV Areva switchgear.Also Read - Bengaluru Figures at 8th Position in Global List of Leading Tech Innovation Hubs

BESCOM announced that the power supply will be cut between 10 AM and 5 PM. The areas affected include –

Victoria Layout Palm Grove Road Agaram Vivek Nagar Sonnena Halli Vannarpet Austin Town Anjaneya Temple Street KSRP Quarters Lindon Street Palm Grove Road Xavior Layout YG Palyam Air Force Hospital Domlur Lifestyle Campbell Road Junction Richmond Road Rudrappa Garden Austin town Neelasandra Bazar Street RK Garden Rose Garden ORC road

Not all these areas will be out of electricity for the entire power cut duration. BESCOM has been giving regular updates on its Twitter page regarding which areas will face power cuts at which time.

Bengaluru had faced similar power cuts from July 12 to July 17 in areas under the Jayanagar Sub Station district. The power cuts had taken place between 10 am to 5:30 pm.