Bengaluru To Get 190-Km Tunnel Road To Ease Traffic Woes; Check Areas That Will Be Covered

A 190-km tunnel has been planned to reduce traffic congestion in the city. In fact, the state government will issue public contracts for it within 45 days.

Bengaluru: Besides being the IT hub, Bengaluru, also known as the silicon valley of India is also famous for its traffic. The city has also seen massive traffic jams recently due to the protests over the Cauvery water dispute. To combat this issue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced a 190 km long tunnel to ease traffic congestion in the city, adding that the state government will be inviting public tenders within 45 days for it.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said “A 190 km long tunnel road has been proposed to combat traffic congestion in Bengaluru and eight companies have qualified for it. These companies will submit a feasibility report and we are preparing to call for public tenders within 45 days.”

“These companies will study and report on how the tunnel road should be, whether it should be four or six lanes, from where it should begin and end and a decision also needs to be taken on whether it should be expanded across the city,” he said, adding that “since the project is of a very large scale and requires a huge amount of funding, it has to be done in several stages.”

He informed that the tunnel road are being planned on the stretches of Bellary Road, Old Madras Road, Esteem Mall Junction to Mekhri Circle, Miller Road, Chalukya Circle, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road to Krishna Rao Park, Mysore Road to Sirsi Circle, Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road to Yeshwantpur Junction, Outer Ring Road, Goraguntepalya, KR Puram, Silk Board areas.

Citing the huge traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru last week, Shivakumar said he has discussed the issue with the officials concerned and the traffic police.

