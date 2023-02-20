Home

Bengaluru to Get AC Double-decker E-bus Next Month. Check Fare, Route and Features

The new fleet of AC double-decker buses will be launched in order to replace all of Bengaluru’s diesel buses with EVs.

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is all set to launch the city’s first AC double-decker electric bus from next month. The new fleet of AC double-decker buses will be launched in order to replace all of Bengaluru’s diesel buses with EVs. The first set of AC double-deckers are scheduled to enter service in March, and other buses will follow in April and May, according to the transportation authority.

As per BMTC sources, Switch Mobility, the EV subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, emerged as the lone bidder in the tender for five double-decker AC e-buses at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

On February 13, Switch Mobility delivered the first batch of its SWITCH EiV 22 twin-floor electric air-conditioned buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), a company in Mumbai. According to the business, this initial batch of delivery is a part of BEST’s purchase for 200 electric double decker buses.

Route

The first double-deckers will be used for regular passenger service on the Hebbal-Silk Board route, and the fare will be the same as the Vajra (Volvo AC) fare.

Ticket Fare

Adults will ride the Vajra bus for a minimum price of Rs. 10.

A monthly membership of Rs 1,800 while a daily Vajra pass is Rs 120 will also be available.

Features

The Switch Mobility electric bus has a capacity of 231 kWh, is two-string, liquid-cooled, and has a higher density NMC chemistry battery pack.

It also has a dual gun charging system as a result of which it was claimed that the electric double decker could go up to 250 kilometres within cities.

The double-decker AC buses will offer commuters comfortable and hassle-free travel thanks to premium seating layouts and other comfort amenities.

The bus will include improved security features, such as HD CCTV cameras.

The Switch Mobility electric bus have a 250 km range and can reach full charge in 80 minutes.

A digital tap-in/tap-out ticketing system will also be available on the buses.

