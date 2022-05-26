Bengaluru: Swedish furniture and homeware giant IKEA is openings India’s third flagship store in Bengaluru city in June this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos on Wednesday. Jester Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group, of which IKEA is a part, met the CM to further discuss the launch.Also Read - Amid War, Russians Look For Imported Goods as Retail Firms Shut Business Over Ukraine Invasion

The Ikea store (furniture) is set to be inaugurated at Nagasandra in June and Brodin invited the Chief Minister for the event. The India head office of Ikea is in Bengaluru, and issues related to the extensive use of Bamboo and other locally available raw materials in the making furniture came up for discussion during the meeting.

The Nagasandra store will be IKEA’s third in India. It has stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Bengaluru store spread over 5 lakh sqft, will employ 800-1000 direct workers and another 1,500 indirectly providing services such as assembly and delivery, the company had said earlier. The IKEA Bengaluru store is expected to attract more than 70 lakh visitors per year.

Karnataka Ministers Murugesh Nirani and CN Ashwathnarayan, Additional Chief Secretary in the department of Industries EV Ramana Reddy, CM’s Principal Secretary N Manjunath and Commissioner in the department of Industries Gunjan Krishna were also present.