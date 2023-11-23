Kambala is an annual buffalo race that has been a part of Karnataka’s agricultural history for centuries. The sport involves two pairs of buffaloes tethered to a plough and raced on a muddy paddy field. The buffaloes are driven by a team of two men, who run barefoot behind the animals, grasping their tails. The team that crosses the finish line first is declared the winner. The festival is primarily held in the coastal regions of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts during the months of November and December. It is a popular event that attracts a large number of tourists and locals. The origin of the Kambala Festival can be traced back to ancient times when it was a way for farmers to test the speed and strength of their buffaloes, which were used for plowing the fields. Over time, the event evolved into a sport and became an integral part of the local culture.

About the event

Bengaluru’s kambala boasts a record-breaking slush track length of 155 metres, surpassing the usual 145-metre track.

There will be commentary in Kannada and Tulu, and all the buffaloes will receive a medal.

The owners of the winning buffalo pair, are set to receive Rs. 1.5 lakh in cash and two pawan gold.

Additionally, owners of all participating pairs will be recognized with shields, and each will receive Rs. 50,000 as rent for the transport lorry.

The estimated cost of the event is Rs. 6 crore.

As many as 2,000 VVIP seating arrangements and a gallery for 10,000 viewers will be made ready.

150 food stalls showcasing the delicacies of Tulunadu will be set up.

Other events of Dakshina Kannada will also be showcased.

Criticism from animal rights activists

However, the festival has also faced criticism from animal rights activists who claim that the use of animals for sport is unethical and cruel. In 2014, the Supreme Court of India banned the use of bulls for events like Jallikattu and bullock cart racing. However, Kambala was exempted from this ban, as it is not considered as a bull race.

Attendees List

Celebrities such as ‘Bahubali’ fame Anushka Shetty, Aishwarya Rai and Rajnikanth, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers, are likely to attend the Kambala in the state capital.

The main stage is named after the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, and the event is dedicated to the erstwhile Mysuru Maharaja, Sri Krishna Raja Wadiyar.