Bengaluru to Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express Train to be Flagged Off on March 12: Check Route, Timing Details

Vande Bharat Express Latest News: Karnataka is all set to get sixth Vande Bharat Express train after the Union Railway Ministry has proved a semi-high-speed train to run between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. Kalaburagi Member of Parliament (MP) Umesh Jadhav said that the new Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on March 12.

Taking to social media, Jadhav said: “Kalaburagi to Bangalore VANDE BHARAT. Inauguration on 12.03.2024 at Kalaburagi Railway Station. Thank you so much Shri @narendramodiji, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for this gift to Kalaburagi Region.”

Notably, this will be the sixth Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka after these semi-high-speed trains were introduced on Indian tracks.

Check Route

The new Vande Bharat Express train will run on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route and is expected to help the travellers from the Kalyana Karnataka region to Bengaluru. Apart from this, the students, businesspeople and many government officials are likely to benefit from this train service.

Check Timing, Ticket Fare

Other details such as timings, ticket prices are yet to be announced and this new Vande Bharat Express is expected to help those commuters who travel to Bengaluru frequently from the Kalyana.

Current Vande Bharat Trains in Karnataka

Right now, five Vande Bharat Express trains are running in the state and Bengaluru has Vande Bharat Express trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Hyderabad. The Bengaluru–Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was recently extended to Belagavi in Karnataka.

Moreover, Mangaluru also got one new Vande Bharat Express train recently and the train connected Goa’s Madgoan to Mangaluru.

In another development, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the ministry will manufacture at least 1,000 new-generation Amrit Bharat trains in the coming years and the work is underway to make trains that can run at 250 kmph.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had in December last year said that there would be 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across India by 2047.

