Bengaluru: Due to some repair and maintenance work undertaken by BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited), the power supply will be affected in some areas in Bengaluru from 10 am to 5 pm for the next two days, on September 19 and September 20. These repair and maintenance works include quarterly and half-year maintence, and construction of new direct current lines.

LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS

On September 19 there will be a power outage in the areas around Jayanagar South.

Affected areas: Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Sampagi Nagar, JC Road, Shanti Nagar, BTS Road, Richmond Circle, Residency Road, Sudhamnagar, K.H. the road.

On September 20 there will be a power outage in the north NRS division and Vijayanagar vicinities.

Affected Areas include Basaveshwara Nagar, Vijayanagar, Govindaraja Nagar, Kamashipalya, RPC Layout, Binny Layout, Prashant Nagar, Hosahalli Vijayanagar, RPC Layout, Service Road, Vijayanagar 7th Main to 13th Main, East Stage Thimmenahalli, MC Layout Part, Binny Layout, Marnalli Vinayaka Layout Part, PC Industrial Area, Kaveripur, Ranganathapur, KCG Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. Estate, Sunnadagodu, Selvam Industrial Estate, Ballayana Kere, Syndicate Bank Colony, Kaveripur 1st Block, 2nd Block, 5th Block, 5th Block, 7th Block, 8th Block, Nagarabhavi 11th Block, KHB Colony, HVR Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony and Surroundings, Siddaiah Puranika Road, Papaya Garden KHB Colony, KHB Colony, Magadi Main Road and Part of Agrahara Dasara Village.