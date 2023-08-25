Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory For VVIP Movement: Avoid THESE Roads During PM Modi’s Visit To ISRO Tomorrow

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory For VVIP Movement: Avoid THESE Roads During PM Modi’s Visit To ISRO Tomorrow

Bengaluru Police have also banned heavy traffic on the roads mentioned above from 4 am to 10 am on August 26.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory For VVIP Movement: Avoid THESE Roads During PM Modi’s Visit To ISRO Tomorrow

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru on to congratulate scientists at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Peenya following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Bengaluru traffic police have issued a detailed advisory announcing restrictions on several roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Trending Now

He will reach HAL Airport on Saturday morning and travel by road to the ISRO facility in Peenya. Bengaluru City Traffic Police have asked people to avoid the roads the Prime Minister will travel on Saturday from 4.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Since this window includes morning peak hours, traffic disruption is expected in the city.

Here Are The Roads You Must Avoid On Aug 26

Here are the roads Bengaluru Police wants you to avoid from 4:30 am to 9:30 am on August 26.

Old Madras Road

Old Airport Road

Cubbon Road

MG Road

Ballari Road

Raj Bhavan Road

Yeshwanthpur Flyover

CV Raman Road

Tumakuru Road (from Yeshwanthpur to Nagasandra)

Magadi Road

Jalahalli Cross Road.

Outer Ring Road

Gubbi Thotadappa Road

Bengaluru Police have also banned heavy traffic on the roads mentioned above from 4 am to 10 am on August 26. On August 24, senior police officers in the city held a meeting at the police Commissioner’s office to review the security arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bengaluru.

According to Times Now, the BJP party in Karnataka will hold a mega road show for PM Modi to congratulate him on the feat. The roadshow will held 1 km near Peenya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES