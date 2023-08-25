Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Bengaluru Traffic Advisory For VVIP Movement: Avoid THESE Roads During PM Modi’s Visit To ISRO Tomorrow
Bengaluru Police have also banned heavy traffic on the roads mentioned above from 4 am to 10 am on August 26.
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru on Saturday to congratulate scientists at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Peenya following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Bengaluru traffic police have issued a detailed advisory announcing restrictions on several roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
He will reach HAL Airport on Saturday morning and travel by road to the ISRO facility in Peenya. Bengaluru City Traffic Police have asked people to avoid the roads the Prime Minister will travel on Saturday from 4.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Since this window includes morning peak hours, traffic disruption is expected in the city.
Here Are The Roads You Must Avoid On Aug 26
Here are the roads Bengaluru Police wants you to avoid from 4:30 am to 9:30 am on August 26.
- Old Madras Road
- Old Airport Road
- Cubbon Road
- MG Road
- Ballari Road
- Raj Bhavan Road
- Yeshwanthpur Flyover
- CV Raman Road
- Tumakuru Road (from Yeshwanthpur to Nagasandra)
- Magadi Road
- Jalahalli Cross Road.
- Outer Ring Road
- Gubbi Thotadappa Road
Bengaluru Police have also banned heavy traffic on the roads mentioned above from 4 am to 10 am on August 26. On August 24, senior police officers in the city held a meeting at the police Commissioner’s office to review the security arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Bengaluru.
According to Times Now, the BJP party in Karnataka will hold a mega road show for PM Modi to congratulate him on the feat. The roadshow will held 1 km near Peenya.
