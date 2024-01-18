Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit Inaugurate New Boeing Campus

Home

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Bengaluru under the limits Devanahalli Traffic Police Station, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued certain traffic restrictions in the following roads from morning 8 AM to evening 6 PM.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for January 19 (Friday) in view of VVIP movement in the limits of Devanahalli Traffic Police Station. As per the advisory, the department has imposed certain traffic restrictions on the below-mentioned routes. The traffic restrictions will be imposed from tomorrow morning 8 am to 6 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on Friday to participate in a major event.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Affected Routes

Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road To Airport Road Chikkajala kote main road to Airport Gollahalli gate To Hunachuru (KIADB Industrial Area) Airlines Dhaba (NH-648) To Budigere Bagaluru To Airport

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Alternative Routes

vehicles coming/going from Whitefield K.R.Puram via Bagaluru Industrial Area Towards Airport

Gollahalli Gate – right turn- Bettakote -Airlines Daba left turn-Devanahalli town- left turn- B.B.Road- Airport Toll- Airport entry-Airport. Vehicles coming/going from Airlines Dhaba To Airport via KIADB Industrial Area.

Airlines Daba – left turn – Devanahalli town-left turn-B.B.Road- Airport Toll- Airport entry- Airport Vehicles coming/going from Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road Towards KIAL Airport via Mylanahalli

Bagaluru Gundappa Circle- left turn- Reva college junction -Bagaluru cross – right turn-B B Road-Chikkajala- Sadahalli toll- KIAL airport fly over entry-Airport Cars and bikes moving from Chikkajala kote main road Towards KIAL Airport via Galamma circle

Chikkajala village-B B road- Sadahalli gate-Sadahalli toll-Airport Fly over entry- KIAL airport Vehicles moving from Bagaluru Village Towards KIAL Airport via Galamma circle Bagaluru Colony Left Turn Razak palya- MVIT College Chikkajala Right Turn- Bengaluru-Bellary road- Sadahalli toll- KAIL airport fly over entry- Airport.

The traffic police have advised commuters to the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to use the Bengaluru-Bellary road to reach the airport.

PM Modi To Visit Bengaluru on January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on January 19 to attend an aerospace-related event. He will inaugurate a new campus of Boeing at Devanahalli, which is near the silicon city. The new campus is a high-tech aerospace park, which is said to be the largest such Boeing facility outside America.

As per sources in the BJP, PM Modi’s visit to Bengaluru is confined to the official event, and there will be no party-related activities and events.

Notably, the saffron party has postponed its state executive that was clashing with PM Modi’s visit on January 19. BJP State General Secretary P. Rajiv stated that the meeting had been postponed in the wake of the PM’s visit to the city on that day. Heavy security has also been deployed in the area ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

