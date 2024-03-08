Home

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Vice President Dhankhar’s Visit to City, Check List of Routes to Avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Police said car parking is completely prohibited on both sides of Varthur Road, Outer Ring Road, and Doddanekundi Main Road.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Bengaluru and an advisory has also been issued for commuters ahead of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to the ISRO Satellite Integration And Testing Establishment (ISITE) on the Outer Ring Road in the eastern part of the city on Friday. In this regard, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) said the advisory has been issued to manage the vehicular movement.

Check Traffic Advisory

The Bengaluru Police said commuters must avoid traveling Between 9 AM and 1 PM on Friday and they are also advised to avoid Varthur Road from Suranjan Das Road Junction to Marathahalli bridge, the stretch of the Outer Ring Road from Karthik Nagar Junction to Marathahalli bridge, Doddanekundi Main Road from Varthur Road to Isro, Basavanagar Main Road, Yemalur Main Road, Suranjan Das Road, and Old Airport Road.

Police said the car parking is prohibited on both sides of Varthur Road, Outer Ring Road, and Doddanekundi Main Road.

List of Routes to Avoid

Varthur Road (Suranjandas Road Junction to Marathahalli Bridge)

Outer Ring Road (Karthiknagar Junction to Marathahalli Bridge)

Dodnakkundi Main Road (Varthur Road to Dodnakkundi ISRO)

Basavangar Main Road

Yamalur Main Road

Suranjandas Road

Old Airport Road

Parking Restricted On These Roads:

Varthur Road (Both sides of the road up to Marathahalli Bridge at Suranjandas Road Junction)

Horavartula Road (Both sides of the road up to Marathahalli Bridge at Karthiknagar junction)

Dodnakkundi Main Road (Both sides of the road from Varthur Road to Doddnakundi ISRO)

These traffic restrictions have been imposed as Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is on a one-day tour across three southern states on Friday. His official tour will start with a visit to the ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment in Bengaluru, where he will engage in discussions with the scientific community of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Then, he will be the Chief Guest at the Rajanaka Puraskar conferring event in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. In the final leg of his tour, he will grace the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

In the wake of these development, the Bengaluru Police has asked the city commuters to adhere to these advisory measures in an effort to ensure the smooth conduct of the VVIP visit and to minimise traffic disruptions.

