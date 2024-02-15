Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Issued For 66 Karaga Festival And Jatra In This Area; Check Dates, Routes To Avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Issued For 66 Karaga Festival And Jatra In This Area; Check Dates, Routes To Avoid

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Bengaluru Police ahead of the 66 Karaga Festival and Jatra in the Whitefield area, for February 16 and February 18, 2024. Check the restrictions and routes you must avoid..

Bengaluru Traffic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Bengaluru is an extremely populated city and is also known as the ‘corporate capital’ as it houses the most corporate offices. The people of Bengaluru love their city but one problem that they collectively feel for, is the Bengaluru Traffic which is quite infamous around the country. If you also do not wish to get stuck in the traffic in the Karnataka Capital, take a look at the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory, issued for February 16, 2024 and February 18, 2024 because of the 66 Karaga Festival and Jatra in the Whitefield area of the city. Check the major points of the traffic advisory and the routes that you must avoid to avoid the long traffic jams..

Trending Now

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Dates And Timing

As mentioned earlier, the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory has been issued for February 16 and February 18, 2024, in lieu of the 66 Karaga Festival and Jatra. This event is organised in the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Traffic Police Station on Feb 16 from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM and on Feb 18 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

You may like to read

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory

Take a look at the main points of the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory, that must be followed as per the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s order..

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) must take a right turn at the Gunjur Sri Rama Temple and go towards Sarjapura and Hosakote via Katriguppe – while travelling to Gunjur from Sarjapura Road.

There is prohibition of two-wheelers and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) going from Sarjapura towards Gunjur and they must turn right at the Varthur Police Station and then the immediate left, to reach their destination.

Heavy goods vehicles going to Varthur Kodi from Whitefield, must take a U-turn from Varthur Kodi and stay on the same road.

LMVs and two-wheelers are not allowed to go towards Varthur Kodi when coming straight, from Whitefield; they are advised to take a left at Varthur College and then travel via the Sorahunese Maduranagara Road.

The HGVs coming from the Sorahunese Maduranagara Road, must use the alternative route via the Y-Junction, to reach their destination.

HGVs travelling straight from Panathur Village are not allowed; they must take a U-turn at the VIBGYOR Mori and then via the double road, they must take the alternative road.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.