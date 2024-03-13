Home

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Issued For Karaga Mahotsava: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Vehicles coming towards Kodichikkanahalli Junction on the Beguru main road will be blocked at the PK Kalyana Mantapa cross road under the limits of the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: The Bengaluru Police imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for the city ahead of the ‘Karaga Mahotsava’ festival in the Madivala limits. The festival will be held in the city on Wednesday. Nearly of 10,000 people are expected to attend the festival and the local police have issued guidelines for the two days to manage traffic and smooth vehicular movement in the city.

Check Full Traffic Advisory

In the traffic advisory, the Bengaluru Police said about 10,000 public from surrounding villages including political leaders will participate in Sri Renuka Yallamma Devi Karaga Mahostav held once in 10 years at Hongasandra Beguru main road in the limits of Madivala traffic Police station.

The Bengaluru Police said that as part of the festival, a Flower Palanquin Utsav will proceed from Hongasandra Anjaneya Temple to Adarsha School and during this time, the traffic going towards Beguru from Kodichikkanahalli Junction via Hongasandra Main Road will be blocked at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and sent towards D Mart on Devarachikkanahalli main Road.

Police also said the vehicles coming towards Kodichikkanahalli Junction on the Beguru main road will be blocked at the PK Kalyana Mantapa cross road under the limits of the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station and will be sent to the inner roads of Beguru.

In the wake of these developments, traffic police suggested alternative routes for the public from 5 PM on Tuesday, till 3 PMon Wednesday.

Check List of Alternate Roads

Bengaluru Police said the traffic coming towards Begur via Bommanahalli Junction on Hosur main road can go directly to Kudlugate and take a right turn there to reach Begur main road.

Other vehicles going from Bommanahalli Junction towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur will take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and proceed through D Mart Junction.

The vehicular movement from Begur towards Kodichikkanahalli can take a left turn near PK Kalayana Mantapa cross under Hulimavu Traffic police Station and reach Kodichikkanahalli via internal roads of Begur.

First the vehicles can reach Devarachikkanahali main road and proceed towards Bommanahalli Junction via Kodichikkanahalli Junction.

