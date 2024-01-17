Home

IND vs AFG: Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Restrictions

Ahead of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 match, Bengaluru Police has issued a traffic advisory, mentioning parking restrictions and routes to avoid by commuters...

IND vs AFG 3rd T20 Today

New Delhi: Cricket in India has a different kind of craze and the love people give to this sport, is unreal and unconditional. Fans of the sport make sure to watch every match of their country and if possible, also watch it live, especially if it is being played in the country itself. Today, i.e. on January 17, 2024, India will be playing Afghanistan in the 3rd T20 Match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the cricket match, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory including alternate routes for commuters and parking restrictions for the people coming to see the match, to avoid traffic jams and commotion.

IND vs AFG: Traffic Advisory Issued In Bengaluru

As mentioned earlier, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Bengaluru city ahead of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I which is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. The traffic advisory includes several parking restrictions and an alert for commuters to avoid certain routes and use alternate routes instead.

IND vs AFG At M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Parking Restrictions

Speaking of parking restrictions in Bengaluru because of the T20I match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating parking restrictions on MG Road, Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Kasturba Road, Lavelle Road and Nrupathunga Road.

Bengaluru Police Suggests Alternative Routes

Apart from the parking restrictions, Bengaluru Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes for parking. While the areas restricted for parking have already been mentioned above, the BTP has suggested alternative parking areas. According to the advisory, parking can be done in the UB City Parking Lot on King’s Road and the first floor of BMTC Depot in Shivajiagar. Commuters have been requested to avoid roads which are around the stadium.

This Bengaluru Flyover Closed Till January 19



In another traffic-related news update, the Peenya Elevated Highway, more popularly known as the Peenya Flyover, is closed from January 16 till January 19, 2024. The flyover is shut for conduction of load tests by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from 11:00 PM on January 16 to 11:00 AM on January 19, 2024. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes for the time being.

