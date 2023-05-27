Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Check These Diverted Routes For Karnataka Cabinet Oath Ceremony

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory in preparation for the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka cabinet ministers on Saturday, May 27. Extensive traffic arrangements have been put in place from 9 am to 2 pm in the city. The traffic police have asked the public to cooperate with the police by taking note of diversions, to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory, May 27

The traffic between K.R. Circle to Gopala Gowda Circle would be stopped till 2 p.m. The public can use the Nrupatunga Road or from the roads which pass through Cubbon Park. The vehicles using the Balekundri Junction are diverted. The plying of vehicles towards the Coffee Board and Thimmaiah Circle is also prohibited. The plying of vehicles from Thimmaiah Circle towards Basaveshwara Junction is not allowed. The routes of buses which pass through Shivajinagar bus terminal towards Queens’ Circle and Siddalingaiah Junction have been changed. The movement of all kinds of buses, goods vehicles towards the Raj Bhavan and the Coffee Board are prohibited. The parking of vehicles in the surrounding areas of Raj Bhavan including Raj Bhavan Road, Ambedkar Road, Queens’ Road, Infantry Road, Palace Road and Cubbon Road is also prohibited.

24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

MLAs H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, H C Mahadevappa, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao are among those who will take oath on Saturday noon.

Others in the list are: Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, S S Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha B S, Madhu Bangarappa, M C Sudhakar and B Nagendra.

Laxmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa, D Sudhakar, Cheluvaraya Swami, Mankul Vaidya and M C Sudhakar are close to Shivakumar, according to Congress sources.

The Congress’ list figures names of six Lingayats and four Vokkaligas.

Three MLAs are from Scheduled Castes, two from Scheduled Tribes and five from Other Backward Communities — Kuruba, Raju, Maratha, Ediga and Mogaveera.

In Dinesh Gundu Rao, Brahmins have also got representation in the cabinet.

Seven ministers each are from Old Mysuru and Kalyana Karnataka regions, six from Kittur Karnataka region and two from central Karnataka.

