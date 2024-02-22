Home

Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Dates And Routes To Avoid

A traffic advisory has been issued by Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) ahead of the Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha on Sunday. Check routes that you must avoid to avoid traffic jams..

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the most congested cities of India and can be referred to as the ‘corporate capital’ of the country, as it houses most corporate offices. One common issue which is faced by everyone living in the Karnataka capital, is the Bengaluru Traffic. Everyone makes sure to look out for the traffic advisory being issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), so that they can avoid the long hours of traffic. If you are also living in Bengaluru or are going to be in the city this weekend, there is an update for you. A traffic advisory has been issued for Sunday, February 25, for a specific area, in view of he Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha. What does the traffic advisory say, which areas will remain affected and what are the routes that one must avoid in Bengaluru on Sunday, read to know details…

Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Feb 25

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Bengaluru Police, for Sunday, February 25, 2024 in view of the Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha. This advisory is to avoid traffic congestions on the Ballari Road and the areas that surround the venue, Palace Grounds, where the Jatha will be organised. There is prohibition of parking on the surrounding areas and heavy vehicles are also not allowed there.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory – Key Points

Take a look at the routes that you must avoid near the Palace Grounds on the Ballari Road, as per the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory issued..

All commuters except visitors of the Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha are not allowed to use the Ballari Road from Hebbal to the Mehkri Circle. Commuters are also not allowed to go to the Jayamahal Road from Mehkri Circle to the Cantonment Road. Travellers except visitors are not allowed on the Yeshwantpur-Mehkri Road. Parking prohibitions have been announced on Jayamahal, Nandidurga, Taralabalu and Ballari Roads; parking is also not allowed from Mehkri Circle to Yeshwantpur Road. Heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited at the Hebbal, CMTI, Govardhan Thetre and NICE Road junctions.

