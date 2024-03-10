Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Announced For TODAY; Check Timings, Diversions And Routes To Avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Announced For TODAY; Check Timings, Diversions And Routes To Avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for today in view of the state-level 5k/10k run organised by the Karnataka State Police in the city. Take a look at the timings, diversions and routes to avoid...

Bengaluru: As per the restrictions, the vehicles coming from Mysore Bank Circle towards Freedom Park can use Maharani underpass.

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the most populated and crowded cities of the country and is often referred to as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ or the nation’s ‘Corporate Capital’ as it houses most corporate offices. The people of the Karnataka capital love their city but the one thing everyone is troubled with, is the infamous Bengaluru Traffic. To make it easy for the general public, the Bengaluru Traffic Police makes sure to issue updates and traffic advisories and alert from time to time; in a latest news update, a traffic advisory has been issued in Bengaluru for today, March 10 in view of the 5k/10k state-level run organised by the Karnataka State Police. Read to know the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Timings, diversions announced and the routes that you must avoid…

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Issued, Check Timings

As mentioned earlier, because of the state-level 5l/10k run being organised in Bengaluru by the Karnataka State Police, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police to avoid congestions and long traffic jams on Sunday. The advisory has been issued for the duration of the state-level run, which is 6:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Take a look at the affected areas that you must avoid and the diversions as announced by the traffic police.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Diversions, Routes To Avoid

The Karnataka State Police run will begin and end at the Vidhan Soudha and will go through KR Circle, Nrupathunga Road, Kasturba Road, Sidalingaiah Circle, Queens Circle, CTO Junction, Police and the Thimmaiah Circle. The diversions as per the Bengaluru Traffic Advisory are…

If you are going towards the Vidhan Soudha from the KR Circle, you will be diverted towards Police Corner.

Commuters coming towards the Vidhan Soudha from Balekundri Circle, will be rerouted towards Chalukya Circle and Raj Bhavan.

Parking is strictly prohibited at Dr BR Ambedkar Road, KB Road, Queens Road, Sankey Road, Nrupathunga Road, AGs Office to Chalukya Raj Bhavan Road and the Museum Road.

If you are participating in the run and wish to park your vehicles, you can do so at the MS Building and High Court Parking areas, PWD Office, Legislative House parking, Freedom Park, Jnanajyothi Auditorium premises, Scouts and Guides Ground and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.