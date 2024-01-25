Home

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Bengaluru For Republic Day, Check List of Routes to Avoid

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: The vehicular movement will be diverted on Friday from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM from BRV Jn to Kamaraj Road Jn (both directions) on Cubbon Road. Check full list of restrictions.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Check full list of restrictions for January 26.

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: In an effort to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on Republic Day 2024, traffic restrictions have on Thursday been imposed in Bengaluru by city police. According to the Bengaluru traffic advisory, vehicular movement will be diverted on Friday from 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM from BRV Jn to Kamaraj Road Jn (both directions) on Cubbon Road.

The Bengaluru Police said all invitees with Car Passes need to alight and park their vehicles at specified places mentioned in the passes

However, the emergency vehicles such as Ambulances, Fire Tender, Water Tanker, KSRP, CRT, BBMP, PWD vehicles will enter the parade ground from Gate No.2 on Cubbon Road and park their vehicles behind the Fort Wall (Southern Side).

Check Full List Restrictions

Bengaluru Police said the vehicular movement will be diverted on 26/01/2024 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM from BRV Jn. to Kamaraj Road Jn. (both directions) on Cubbon Road.

According to the traffic advisory, the Bengaluru Police said the vehicles coming from Infantry road towards Manipal Center should go towards Infantry Road Safina plaza Left Turn – Main Guard cross Road -Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road & Dickenson Road junction – Right Turn – K.R.Road & Cubbon Road Jn., -Left Turn- Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center Jn.

Moreover, the vehicle coming from Manipal Jn. towards BRV Jn. on Cubbon Road, is prohibited near Manipal Centre. These vehicles need to take Right Turn near Webbs Jn., and move on M.G.Road – Mayohall Jn., – Arts & Crafts Jn., – Anil Kumble Circle – Right Turn – BRV Jn. and proceed towards central street

Check Bengaluru Traffic Advisory

Other vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central Street Jn. – Right Turn – Infantry Road – Safina Plaza – Left Turn – Main Guard Cross Road – Alies Circle – Dispensary Road – Kamaraja Road and Dickenson road jn. – Right Turn – K.R.Road jn. – Left Turn- and Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center junction.

Check No Parking Zones

Parking of vehicles banned in Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park in Cubbon Road, from C.T.O. Circle to K.R.Road and Cubbon Road Junction.

Parking is also banned in M.G.Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (Both Sides)

Bengaluru Police said because of the security reasons, all invitees who are attending the parade will not bring Mobile phones, Helmets, cameras, radio, umbrella and any other equipment to the parade ground.

Bengaluru Police said because of the security reasons, all invitees who are attending the parade will not bring Mobile phones, Helmets, cameras, radio, umbrella and any other equipment to the parade ground.