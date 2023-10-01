Bengaluru Traffic: Traffic Police Plan To Curb Congestions on ORR During Peak Hours, Key Measures Here

Home

Bengaluru Traffic: Police Plan To Curb Congestions on ORR During Peak Hours, Key Measures Here

Bengaluru’s joint commissioner of police for traffic MN Anucheth also joined the meeting and charted out a plan to reduce the traffic snarls in future

Bengaluru Traffic Update: Traffic Jam in Bengaluru is not only a big headache for the locals but also for the people visiting the city. In order to curb the congestion during the peak hours on the city’s ORR stretch, the members of Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) met Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday. According to a Hindustan Times report, Bengaluru’s joint commissioner of police for traffic MN Anucheth also joined the meeting and charted out a plan to reduce the traffic snarls in future

After the meeting ORRCA took to Twitter and said, “Productive discussion with @blrcitytraffic @Jointcptraffic Sri MN Anucheth IPS with ORRCA leadership team. We agreed on a few measures which will be put into effect next week. These measures will help us reduce traffic congestion.”

The unprecedented congestion on September 27 at East Bengaluru left the traffic management questioned once again in the IT capital.

Here are a few measures:

Next week, heavy vehicular traffic movement on ORR will be banned between 7am and 10pm

ORR houses major Tech parks. Traffic police will discuss with Tech Park developers on ORR to review the feasibility of enabling shared transport for each major tech park.

To curb the heavy flow of traffic during the traditional peak hours of ORR, advisory will be issued to companies on ORR to stagger their work time

Reintroducing the bus lane on ORR to keep the BMTC buses running without interrupting the other vehicles on the road.

Here are some of the key details:

On September 27, there was heavy congestion on road due to long weekend with several people heading out of the city.

On September 28 was a public holiday due to Eid Milad

A statewide bandh was also called on September 29 over the Cauvery issue, followed by October 2, which is again a public holiday as it marks Gandhi Jayanti.

The vehicular traffic on Wednesday was twice the normal for a regular day.

Wednesdays see a vehicle count of 150,000 to 200,000.

