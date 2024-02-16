Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Traffic Congestion to End Soon: 147km Road Project At Rs 1,700 Crore To Be Completed Before 2025, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru Traffic Congestion to End Soon: 147km Road Project At Rs 1,700 Crore To Be Completed Before 2025, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru Traffic Congestion to End Soon: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the underground tunnels on a pilot basis will be constructed at the infamous Hebbal junction where there is high traffic congestion.

Bengaluru Traffic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru Traffic Latest Updates: Here is a piece of good news for the residents of Bengaluru. The traffic congestion in the city will end soon as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the budget presentation announced to construction of all-weather roads under the Peripheral Ring Road project at Rs 27,000 crore. He also announced that the construction of a 147 km length road project at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore will be completed before December 2025.

Trending Now

Apart from that, he said the underground tunnels on a pilot basis will be constructed at the infamous Hebbal junction where there is high traffic congestion.

You may like to read

He stated that the Karnataka government will also construct all-weather roads in Bengaluru by utilising space available within the canal buffer zone. “Under this scheme, a 100 km road is already being developed at the cost of Rs 200 crore. Additional 100 km roads will be developed during this year,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

He also stated that as part of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, the government is planning to construct a 73-km road at a cost of Rs 27,000 crore under the PPP model. The project will begin within the year, the budget document stated.

CM Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka government is focusing on reducing traffic congestion, construction of quality roads, supply of clean drinking water, and better public transport to create a clean and beautiful Bengaluru this year.

He also added that internationally renowned architects have been invited to prepare a novel design for constructing a 250 meters high Skydeck in Bengaluru and the project will become a landmark tourist destination in the city.

Apart from the chief minister said an additional 44 km of metro line will be added to the existing 74 km by March 2025. “Namma Metro Rail project which is the one among the best metro services in the country, is the lifeline of Bengaluru city’s transport system. Every day, more than eight lakh people use metro services,” he said.

To reduce traffic issues, the chief minister said Traffic Signal Control System will be installed at 28 major junctions in Bengaluru

He said in collaboration with the Japan Government, Area Traffic Signal Control System will be installed at 28 major junctions in the Bengaluru city by using state-of-the-art technology thereby reducing vehicle density at traffic signals by 30% and average delay by 13%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.