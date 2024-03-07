Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Traffic Problems End Soon: Ring Road Project To Open For Public In March 2024, Details Inside

Bengaluru Traffic Problems End Soon: Ring Road Project To Open For Public In March 2024, Details Inside

Bengaluru Traffic Jam: The traffic jam in the city will be eased soon as this significant infrastructure development will interconnect three national highways, namely NH 48 (Tumakuru Road), NH 44 (Ballari Road), and NH 75 (Bengaluru-Kolar Road).

The inaugural phase of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project, stretching from Dabaspet to Hoskote via Doddaballapur, will be open for traffic usage in March 2024.

Bengaluru Traffic and Ring Road Project Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the residents of Bengaluru. The traffic jams in the city will end soon as the inaugural phase of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project, stretching from Dabaspet to Hoskote via Doddaballapur, will be open for traffic usage in March 2024.

The traffic jam in the city will be eased soon as this significant infrastructure development will interconnect three national highways, namely NH 48 (Tumakuru Road), NH 44 (Ballari Road), and NH 75 (Bengaluru-Kolar Road).

Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had inaugurated a partial 34-kilometre segment of the STRR between Doddaballapur and Hoskote back in November, with toll collection operations initiated at Nallur village in Bengaluru Rural district, as per a Times of India report.

And now that the construction process is nearly completed between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur, the road project will soon open for the public usage. Moreover, the construction of a railway overbridge (RoB) near Doddaballapur and an underpass near Doddabelavangala are nearing completion and will also help in ease of traffic congestion in the city.

Bengaluru Road Project Between Doddaballapur and Hoskote News

One segment of the road project between Doddaballapur and Hoskote is already serving motorists after it was opened for the public. And after the completion of the entire 80-kilometre stretch, the influx of trucks entering the city from Tumakuru Road is projected to decrease by 40-50 per cent.

What is interesting to note that the the Satellite Town Ring Road’s connectivity to major highways will divert truck traffic away from the city which will alleviate congestion within city limits.

It should be noted that the final 4-kilometre phase near Hoskote and the integration of STRR with the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway have been completed and will open for public also. Moreover, the inauguration of this vital road project is expected to precede the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.