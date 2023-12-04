Home

Bengaluru Traffic Update: Diversions Announced, Vehicular Movement Banned In This Area

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has announced diversions and ban of vehicular movement in a particular area where a flyover is under-construction. Know latest traffic update..

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the busiest cities in India and is known for people being stuck in traffic for long hours. Every day, there are traffic diversions and restrictions that are announced and people have to follow while travelling. In a latest update by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, diversions have been announced at and around a flyover near Versova layout and in specific adjoining areas, vehicular movement has also been banned. Read more to know in detail, the latest traffic update for Bengaluru city..

Traffic Diversions Announced In And Around This Area In Bengaluru

As mentioned earlier, diversions have been announced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police in and around a flyover near Versova Layout in Bengaluru. The traffic diversions have been announced at and around the Kaggadasapura Flyover which is under-construction. The movement of vehicles from Nagavarapalya on the Kaggadasapura Main Road till the Kaggadasapura Railway Gate junction will be diverted to 5th Cross Byrasandra Junction.

Motorists have been advised to take a right turn and reach the GM Palya Junction and the vhicles going towarsd Nagavarapalya from the Kaggadasapura Railway Gate are expected to take a left turn at the railway gate junction and then turn right at the Vignan Nagar Junction. The vehicles have to turn right at the BEML Junction and then another right at the Geetanjali Layout Junction so that they can reach Nagavarapalya by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Commuters can also reach Nagavarapalya by taking a right turn at the GM Palya Junction and then pass through Byrasandra Main Road.

Bengaluru Traffic: Vehicular Movement Banned In These Areas

Apart from the diversions, a ban on vehicular movement has also been announced. No movement of vehicles will be allowed from Poorvankara Apartment to the Kaggadasapura Railway Gate Station. The movement will be curbed till the construction work taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is over.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.