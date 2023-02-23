Traffic Restrictions Announced For These Routes In Bengaluru Today. Check Details Here
Traffic restrictions were announced for Thursday on some routes including MG Road, Lalbagh Road and others in Bengaluru due to VIP movement.
New Delhi: Traffic restrictions were announced for Thursday on some routes in Bengaluru reportedly due to VIP movement. Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Chowk, Indiranagar and others are some of the areas where traffic movement will be affected. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru today to address an interactive session on “Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi” in Bengaluru.
BJP sources quoted by news agency PTI said the home minister will also participate in ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Karnataka’s Bellary before addressing the interactive session in Bengaluru
Bengaluru traffic restriction: These routes to be affected
- Lalbagh Road
- Minerva Road
- JC Road
- NR Chowk
- Mysuru Bank Circle
- Palace Road
- CID Junction
- Basaveshwara Junction
- Ali Asker Road
- Infantry Road
- Coffee Board Junction (BR Road)
- Manipal Junction
- MG Road
- Trinity Circle
- Command Hospital
- Domlur Water Tank
- Indiranagar 100 feet Road
- ISRO Junction
- HAL and Airport Road Ballari Road
- Mekhri Circle
- Kaveri Theatre junction
- Race Course Road
- Taj West End
- Town Hall
