Traffic Restrictions Announced For These Routes In Bengaluru Today. Check Details Here

Traffic restrictions were announced for Thursday on some routes including MG Road, Lalbagh Road and others in Bengaluru due to VIP movement.

Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Chowk, Indiranagar and others are some of the areas where traffic movement will be affected.(Representational Image)

New Delhi: Traffic restrictions were announced for Thursday on some routes in Bengaluru reportedly due to VIP movement. Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Chowk, Indiranagar and others are some of the areas where traffic movement will be affected. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bengaluru today to address an interactive session on “Indian Polity 65 years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi” in Bengaluru.

BJP sources quoted by news agency PTI said the home minister will also participate in ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Karnataka’s Bellary before addressing the interactive session in Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic restriction: These routes to be affected

Lalbagh Road

Minerva Road

JC Road

NR Chowk

Mysuru Bank Circle

Palace Road

CID Junction

Basaveshwara Junction

Ali Asker Road

Infantry Road

Coffee Board Junction (BR Road)

Manipal Junction

MG Road

Trinity Circle

Command Hospital

Domlur Water Tank

Indiranagar 100 feet Road

ISRO Junction

HAL and Airport Road Ballari Road

Mekhri Circle

Kaveri Theatre junction

Race Course Road

Taj West End

Town Hall

