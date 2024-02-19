Home

Karnataka

Traffic-Free Bengaluru? New 8-Lane Signal Free Corridor To Open At This Location, Here’s All You Need To Know

Traffic-Free Bengaluru? New 8-Lane Signal Free Corridor To Open At This Location, Here’s All You Need To Know

A big relief from traffic for Bengaluru citizens as an eight-lane signal-free corridor at the Okalipuram Junction will be inaugurated soon. Know details..

Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: Check full list of restrictions for January 26.

New Delhi: Bengaluru is one of the most popular and populated cities in the country and houses most corporate offices – this is one reason why this city is also called the corporate capital of India. While the Bengaluru citizens love their city, one problem that they all face is the infamous Bengaluru Traffic. There is a way the Bengaluru citizens will be able to beat the traffic woes as a new eight-lane signal free corridor is being inaugurated in the coming few days. The project whose construction began in 2015, has now been completed. Read to know details…

Trending Now

8-Lane Signal-Free Corridor To Be Inaugurated Soon

As mentioned earlier, a new eight-lane signal-free corridor will soon be inaugurated in Bengaluru city and that will definitely beat the traffic woes. This corridor is being made by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the cost of this corridor is Rs102-crore.

You may like to read

Rs 156 crore has been paid to the Railway department for land acquisition and four concrete boxes were constructed under the Tumakuru-Bengaluru Railway line. An official said, “The work on the underbridge at Chennai-Bengaluru railway line at Okalipuram is challenging as the route is more busy compared to other tracks due to trains to Chennai/Bengaluru. The box installation work and other civil works take place only between 12.30 am and 4 am.”

A senior engineer further added, “The Palike also constructed a flyover to connect the entry and exit to the old railway station and the signal-free route is helping the commuters reach the station on time even during peak hours.”

New Traffic Rules For Bengaluru

In another news, new traffic rules have been announced for Bengaluru, near a specific area. According to the new traffic rules issued by Bengaluru Traffic Police, there is an update, specifically for the area near the KLM Fashion Mall in Marathahalli. It has been informed by the Bengaluru Police that no vehicles will be allowed to take right turns while heading towards Kundalahalli on the Outer Ring Road’s service road.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.