Bengaluru People Take Note! This Flyover To Remain Closed From TODAY Till Jan 19; Check Official Announcement

If you are a resident of Bengaluru, take note! The Peenya Flyover, according to Bengaluru Police, will remain shut for a specific number of hours from today to January 19. Check details...

New Delhi: Bengaluru is a densely populated city and can be referred to as the corporate capital of India, with most corporate offices situated there. Despite being a corporate hub, one thing that concerns everyone who lives in Bengaluru or visits the city, is its traffic which lasts for long hours and does make people spend a lot of time on the roads. If you are a resident of Bengaluru or are in Bengaluru, please take note of the announcement made by the Bengaluru Police. A famous flyover in the city will remain closed from January 16, i.e. today till January 19, 2024 for a specific number of hours. Which flyover is this, what is the duration of its closure and why is it being closed, read further to know…

This Bengaluru Flyover To Remain Closed From Today

As mentioned earlier, an announcement has been made by the Bengaluru Police that the Peenya Elevated Highway, more popularly known as the Peenya Flyover, will remain closed from today, i.e. January 16 till January 19, 2024. The flyover will be shut for conduction of load tests by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) from 11:00 PM on January 16 to 11:00 AM on January 19, 2024. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes for the time being.

Bengaluru Police Latest Announcement

This information has been announced by the Bengaluru Police who has said, “Owing to the need for repairing and retrofitting measures for distressed Nelamangala viaduct as required by NHAI for which there is a need for load test to be conducted to verify the elevated stricture (Dr.Shivakumar Swamiji Flyover) Part of National Highway 4. The National Highways Authority has requested to prohibit the movement of all kinds of vehicles from 16.01.2024, night 11:00 pm to 19.01.2024, 11 am. The movement of all kinds of vehicles is prohibited along Peenya Elevated Highway from 16.01.2024 to 19.01.2024.”

Alternative Routes To Use Instead Of Peenya Flyover

In case you were to travel by the Peenya Flyover, the alternative routes you may use in its place include-

If you are travelling to the Bengaluru city from Nelamangala via flyover, you are advised to use the adjacent NH4 road or service road to eighth mile. Vehicles travelling to the Gorguntepalya must do so via Dasarahalli, Jalahalli cross, Peenya police station junction or SRS junction. If you are going towards Nelamangala from CMTI Junction to reach Parle-G Toll, you are advised to take the NH4 service road; traffic from SRS junction via Peenya Police Station Junction, Jalahalll iCross 8th Mile will be facilitated to move along service road.

