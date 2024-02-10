Home

Bengaluru Traffic Woes to End Soon: Karnataka Govt Plans Road-Cum-Metro Rail Flyovers in City

Bengaluru Traffic Latest Update: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the joint initiative of BBMP and BMRCL will certainly resolve the traffic crisis in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru witnesses massive traffic jams most of the time throughout the year.

Bengaluru: The traffic jams in Bengaluru will end soon as the Karnataka government is planning road-cum-metro rail flyovers. In this regard, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has proposed the construction of road-cum-metro rail flyovers to address the issue.

While taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Metro Tunnel Boring Machine Bhadra at the KG Halli, he said the progress of the Airport Metro line (KR Pura-Hebbal-Kempegowda International Airport) is commendable. He also stated that he has directed the authorities to construct two levels where pillars are yet to be erected.

Giving more details, he said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will join hands in this initiative and the BBMP will bear the cost of the road flyover, while BMRCL will manage the Metro costs.

Shivakumar said the joint initiative will certainly resolve the traffic crisis in Bengaluru. He added that he has seen similar projects in Nagpur, and now plan to implement Metro plus road lines in the future Metro lines.” said Shivakumar.

Generally, Bengaluru witnesses massive traffic jams most of the time throughout the year. And at present, Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover, spanning 3.35 km between Ragigudda and Central Silk Board on Marenahalli Road, is in progress and will be completed in the coming months.

The double-decker flyover has been designed for vehicle use on the lower deck and Metro on the upper deck, is part of the Metro’s fully elevated RV Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line corridor (18.8-km) under Phase 2 of the project.

In another development, Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil on Friday said all four corridors of Bengaluru Suburban Rail will be ready by December 2024.

The nodal agency for implementing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka), K-RIDE, and Luxemburg-based KFW Development Bank inked an MoU on Friday for accommodating funds of Rs. 4561 crore for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

He added that it mentions the terms and conditions of the loan towards the project, its repayment schedule, and its obligations.

This loan of Rs 4561 crore aimed at addressing critical infrastructure needs would be utilised for the works of Corridor-3 (Kengeri to Whitefield) Station & Viaduct, Corridor-4 (Heelalige to Rajanukunte) Station work, Depot-1 (Devanahalli), S&T Signal & Telecom), PSD Platform Screen Door), AFC (Automatic Fare Collection), Solar Panel and Security Equipment, MMI (Man Machine Interface), Patil explained.

