Bengaluru Water Crisis: Anand Mahindra’s Unique Idea To Generate Water; WATCH VIDEO

As Bengaluru is hit by a severe water crisis, Mahindra has suggested a unique way to address the problem of water scarcity in the city.

Bengaluru has been battling a water crisis for about three weeks.

Bengaluru Water Crisis Solution: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid user of social media platforms and keeps sharing content of different tastes and categories, ranging from amusing to intelligent, and those concerning society.

He has shared a video on X which shows how air conditioners can be used to harvest water.

Watch The Video Here

This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs Water is Wealth. It needs to be stored safely… 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/vSK0bWy5jm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2024

Anand Mahindra’s X post reads: “This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people use A/Cs Water is Wealth. It needs to be stored safely…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Spread the word.”

In the video, we can see a window air conditioner and a hose connected to its outlet which is connected to a cylindrical container with a tap at the bottom. As and when required, the stored water can be used for washing, cleaning, gardening, etc.

Bengaluru has been battling a water crisis for about three weeks which has been attributed to poor rainfall in 2023 and the El Nino effect according to the India Meteorology Department (IMD).

The post has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

