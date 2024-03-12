Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Water Crisis Affecting Schools Amid Board Exams – Here’s What Is Happening

Bengaluru Water Crisis Affecting Schools Amid Board Exams – Here’s What Is Happening

The ongoing Bengaluru Water Crisis has severely affected the schools in the Karnataka capital amid the Board Exams. Here's what you must know...

Bengaluru Water Crisis

New Delhi: The ‘Silicon Valley of India’, Bengaluru has been in the news but for an unpleasant reason. The capital city of Karnataka has been experiencing a severe water crisis and this water scarcity has affected the residential societies, offices and educational institutions among others. Amid the ongoing Bengaluru Water Crisis, there are reports highlighting that the schools have been seriously affected by the crisis, amid the ongoing Board Examinations. Several schools and coaching centres have also been closed and office-goers have been urging the government to declare work from home for everyone. Here’s what you must know…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.