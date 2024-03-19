Home

Bengaluru Water Crisis: City Facing 500 Million Litres Shortage Daily, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Bengaluru requires 2,600 liters of water daily and officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity.

Several areas in Bengaluru are facing an acute water crisis over the past few weeks. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Bengaluru, which is facing an acute water shortage over the past week, is faced with a shortfall of around 500 million litres of water per day (MLD), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Monday.

Siddaramaiah said the city requires 2,600 liters of water daily and officials have been directed to meet daily and draw up an action plan to tackle the water scarcity which is plaguing Karnataka capital.

Borewells dried up, water bodies encroached

The Chief Minister said that out of the required quantity, 1,470 MLD water comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD is sourced from borewells but 6,900 borewells out of the 14,000 in Bengaluru, have dried up, while water bodies have been encroached or died, leading to a shortage of about 500 million litres of water which the city needs.

“There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after a meeting with the officials of the civic agencies and irrigation department on Monday.

Cauvery Five project will solve Bengaluru water crisis: CM

However, the CM allayed fears of water crisis in Bengaluru, assuring residents that the state has enough water storage to tackle the shortage.

Siddaramaiah has pinned hope on the Cauvery Five project, which will commence in June to address most of the water woes of the city. The Cauvery Five project will be able to cater to 110 villages, which were added to the Metropolitan Bengaluru Municipal Corporation in 2006-07, he noted.

“We have enough storage of drinking water in Cauvery and Kabini, which is sufficient to last till June. There is 11.04 TMC water storage in KRS, 9.02 TMC in Kabini,” he said.

New borewells to be drilled, old ones to be revived

The chief minister said the government will also drill new borewells at 313 places and revive 1,200 inactive borewells to tackle the water crisis.

“Instructions have been given to officials concerned to use all private tankers, including the ones from Karnataka Milk Federation in slums, upland areas, 110 villages and bore well dependent areas.”

Directives were also given to increase the number of task forces to respond to complaints immediately and not to use drinking water in parks, he said, adding that steps will be taken to fill up dried lakes in Bengaluru with treated water as has been done in KC valley.

There is no shortage of funds to provide drinking water, he added.

Besides directing officials to meet everyday and prepare an action plan once a week, the Chief Minister said an expert committee will be constituted to ensure that there is no shortage of water in future.

(With PTI inputs)

