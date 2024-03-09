Home

Karnataka

Bengaluru Water Crisis: City Stares At Harder Days As Summer Sets In

Bengaluru Water Crisis: City Stares At Harder Days As Summer Sets In

The residents have urged the BBMP to address the water problem on priority and ensure regular supply.

People are struggling to quench thirst and meet regular household needs. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru has been facing a severe water crisis for many days and with the onset of the hot summer season, the city is staring at more tough times, Especially, in areas such as Varthur in the Mahadevpur Assembly constituency where people are struggling to quench thirst and meet regular household needs.

“It has been two weeks since we have stopped receiving proper water supply. We received drinking water only once a week,” said one resident while talking to the news agency ANI as many other residents across the city complained of low water supply.

The residents, expressing concern over the prevailing situation, have urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the primary civic body in the city, to address the water problem on priority and ensure regular supply.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and cabinet ministers along with officials and secretaries of respective departments, held a crucial meeting on March 5 to address the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru and warned the water tanker owners across the state that the government would seize their vehicles if they did not register with the authorities before March 7.

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, as many as 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10.

A report by the revenue department has identified the majority of villages in Tumakuru district (746) and most wards in Uttara Kannada as staring at a grave water crisis in the days ahead.

In the Bengaluru Urban district, 174 villages and 120 wards are vulnerable.

The water crisis has reached such severity that people are bound to use toilets in malls and many are sharing their grievances on social media platforms.

To deal with the critical situation, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board has banned the usage of drinking water for construction, car washing, and water fountains and authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violations of this order.

Bengaluru’s borewells are also drying up.

People of Bengaluru often find themselves dependent on water tankers for daily chores, and many feel the pinch of high costs. Long queues at public water facilities and an alarming reliance on pricey water tankers are a common sight in many parts of the city.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.